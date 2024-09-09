YAKUZA FIANCE: RAISE WA TANIN GA LI Anime Series Premiere Date Announced; Will Stream On Crunchyroll

Studio Deen's anime adaptation of Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii is set to premiere next month. It was announced that the series will begin airing on October 7 at 23:00 JST in Japan, although Crunchyroll will also stream the anime as it airs.

Ahead of its premiere, we've got a brand new promotional video. The latest video provides not only a glimpse of the many charming characters we'll meet in the series but also a preview of the anime's opening song "UNDER and OVER" by THE ORAL CIGARETTES (Noragami Aragoto OP). While not featured in the video, "Nani Wararotonnen" by Yoshino will serve as the ending song.

Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii is based on the crime drama/romance manga by Asuka Konishi. The story follows Somei Yoshino, a young woman born and raised in a yakuza family whose grandfather has arranged for her to be married to the heir of another yakuza family, Miyama Kirishima. The official synopsis reads:

Somei Renji is Somei Yoshino’s grandfather and leader of the “Somei Group”, the Kansai region’s biggest yakuza group. When he arranges for her to be married to Miyama Kirishima, Yoshino has to move to “Miyama Clan” estate, the Kanto region’s biggest yakuza group. Kirishima warmly welcomes Yoshino and is such a pleasant, personable, and nice young man that nobody would suspect that he comes from a yakuza family. This puts Yoshino at ease even though she was initially feeling insecure in this unfamiliar place.

Toshifumi Kawase (CESTVS -The Roman Fighter-) directs the anime adaptation at Studio Deen. Rika Takasugi provided composition and scripts with Itsuko Takeda (Black Clover) handling the character designs. Music is by Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian) and Masato Suzuki.

In addition to the new promo, four new voice actors have been revealed:

Aoi Tachibana voiced by Ryota Takeuchi

voiced by Ryota Takeuchi Sota Inamori voiced by Shimozaki Hiroshi

voiced by Shimozaki Hiroshi Taketo Hotei voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi

voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi Tsubaki Akashigata voiced by Reina Ueda

These four join previously announced leads Akira Ishida as Kirishima Miyama and Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino Somei.

Written and illustrated by Asuka Konishi, Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii has been serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon since 2017. As of October 2023, eight volumes have been released.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga for English release in North America with the first volume arriving in November 2022. It's now all caught up with the eighth volume released this month on September 3, 2024.