DRAGON BALL HEROES: Future Trunks Xeno Transforms Ino Super Saiyan God
Trunks has always been a powerful character in Dragon Ball Z lore, but he tapped out at the regular Super Saiyan forms. That will change soon in Dragon Ball Heroes as he managed to power-up to Super Saiyan God. As expected, fans were super excited about the power-up.
Trunks Xeno is on fire in Dragon Ball Heroes, as he became the first outside of Goku and Vegeta to transform into the legendary, Super Saiyan God with red hair and all the likes.
The details were revealed at the Shonen Jump live event in Japan. We should point out that this is the Xeno version of Future Trump, therefore, it might not become canon in the manga and anime series.
A clip was shared of the announcement video, and it shows what appears to be Trunks Xeno in space, somewhere. When he powered it, it ripped the space station in half, which is not surprising since Saiyan power-ups tend to tear rocks and mountains apart.
As expected, the hair of Trunks is now red, and you know what? He looks impressive as one would assume.
Many of us believed only Goku and Vegeta would grace the Super Saiyan God form. We wouldn't be surprised if in the future the younger ones all get the ability as well.
