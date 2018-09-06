DRAGON BALL HEROES Saiyan Villain Is Probably Called Kanba

Dragon Ball Heroes has an interesting Saiyan villain who is dubbed as Evil Saiyan. However, it would seem as if his real name is Kanba, but no word on his motivations.

We’ve been trying to figure out who the Evil Saiyan is in the upcoming short anime series, Dragon Ball Heroes. We do know he’s wrapped in a straightjacket, and that Goku and Vegeta had to go Super Saiyan Blue right off the first time they met him.

In terms of the real name of the evil Saiyan, we may now have an idea due to the work of a single fan. As expected, his name goes along the same lines as other Dragon Ball characters, especially Saiyans.

Now, the apparent name of the Evil Saiyan is Kanba, a name that is related to a vegetable from our understanding. Twitter user, @GovetaXV, managed to spot the biography of the Evil Saiyan on the anime’s official website.

It should be noted that right now, we’re not certain if the name is set in store, therefore, we should keep our eyes out for possible changes before the release of the first major trailer.

What is Dragon Ball Heroes all about?

This we’re not sure about just yet, but one thing is for certain, the anime will consist of some characters from the game of the same name. One character, in particular, is no other than Android 21, the villain in the game. Additionally, it should be noted that the writers intend to add a new planet to the universe.

Which race will live on this new planet? Well, we have no idea, but no doubt we’re going to find out before the end of the year. If Dragon Ball Super is anything to go by, then Heroes should be relatively fun, but deep down I’m hoping it turns out to be much better.

We should point out that come December this year in Japan, the first Dragon Ball Super movie is set to release.