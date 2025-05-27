ONE PIECE Season 2: The Straw Hats Throw A Slumber Party Ahead Of Tudum

When we last left off with One Piece, the Straw Hats were setting sail towards the Grand Line. But before their adventure continues, they'll be making a pit stop at Netflix's Tudum 2025.

The upcoming live show is scheduled for Saturday, May 31st at 8:00 p.m. ET and promises One Piece fans "something special."

While we don't know exactly what the news will entail, fans are hoping for at least a trailer for Season 2. Of course, a release date would be nice as well.

In the meantime, the Straw Hats are gathering together for a bit of crew bonding time. In the latest video, Luffy is planning a slumber party.

The video itself doesn't actually showcase any of Season 2, but it's always fun to see our beloved pirates reunite. Season 1 of the live-action adaptation was praised for its cast synergy. Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) were lauded for their on-screen chemistry, and it feels like the bond between them has only grown stronger with another season under their belts. This will undoubtedly help with their on-screen camaraderie as the Straw Hats, an especially important element to One Piece.

The brief video, which is more marketing Tudum 2025 than Season 2, sees Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Zoro gather for a slumber party. The scene is filled with fun little quips and jokes that we'll hopefully see more of in Season 2. At the very end of the video, Netflix also teases one of Season 2's most highly anticipated characters, Tony Tony Chopper.

The adorable reindeer doctor will make his debut in Season 2 of One Piece, as will several other notable characters, including Mr. 0/Crocodile (Joe Manganiello), Nico Robin/All Miss Sunday (Lera Abova), Nefertari Vivi/Miss Wednesday (Nefertari Vivi), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Nefertari Cobra (Sendhil Ramamurthy, Dr. Hiriluk (Mark Harelik), and Dr. Kureha (Katy Sagal).

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series will transition into the Grand Line, adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. The critically acclaimed series is expected to debut later this year, but that's based on speculation from multiple previous hints. There's also been an indication from cast members that Netflix has already greenlit the show for a third season and that production will begin later this year.