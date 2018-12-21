DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Releases 3rd English Trailer

Dragonball Super: Broly is on its way to American theaters and right before it is the third English trailer for the film. Hit the jump to check it out!

DragonBall, as a franchise has been on a steady incline ever since thier first film since GT, Battle of the Gods, premiered. Now after the series conclusion of DragonBall Super; a brand new film has released that has managed to give fans everything they desired. Dragonball Super: Broly, officially makes both the legendary Super Saiyan himself, Broly, and the iconic fusion of Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta, canon in the universe. The film released in Japan this December to high praise and a huge box office. It was only a matter of time before the film made it to North American theaters, and with the help of Funimation, it will! Check out the 3rd and most recent English trailer for the upcoming film below.







Excited for the new movie? Share your thoughts in the comments! Dragonball Super: Broly, hits theaters in North America on January 16th.

