DRAGON BALL SUPER: Long lost Dai Kaioshin might return in new arc

Remember Dai Kaioshin? Probably not. He is the reason why Buu is so fat because Kid Buu absorbed him. As it stands, he could return in the next arc of Dragon Ball Super.

We’ve learned not too long ago that a new Dragon Ball Super arc is in the works, and it’s called “Galactic Patrol prisoner arc.” Apparently, a prisoner managed to escape his cell, and it’s up to the Galactic Patrol to find him.



However, it would seem as if this prisoner is quite dangerous because the Galactic Patrol is not capable of doing the job themselves. They require help for a particular Kaioshin, and he is no other than Dai Kaioshin himself.



If you remember correctly, Dai Kaioshin was devoured by Majin Buu back in Dragon Ball Z, which is why the current version of the pink character is so far. You see, the Dai Kaioshin is still within Majin Buu, therefore, the only way to get him back is to release him from within Buu.



That’s exactly what the Galactic Patrol wants to do, and if they succeed, things could take a nasty turn. We’re guessing Dai Kaioshin is the one person who is keeping Buu on the side of good, so if both beings are separated, Buu could return to a life of destruction.

We’re hoping this is not the case because Buu as a villain just doesn’t work, as proven years ago.



We will likely find out more about the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super when the movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is released next month.



Description of the movie:



"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."



