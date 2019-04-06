New DRAGON BALL SUPER Anime Film Confirms Development

The blu-ray release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly includes an interview with the Akiyo Iyoku, Head of Toei's Dragon Ball Room and Hayashida Norihiro, the producer of the film.

While Dragon Ball fans around the world continue to read the tea leaves for clues about the return of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime, a special extra within the Dragon Ball Super: Broly blu-ray revealed that the next DBZ project from Toei might be another a film.

Iyoku stated, "We are steadily making preparations for the next Dragon Ball movie. Broly was excessively powerful so we think things will probably head in a totally different direction next time around. We raised the bar a lot with Broly so we're trying to avoid becoming burnt out. I think Dragon Ball will continue from here on out so we want you all to look forward to what's coming next."

With no word yet on a continuation of Dragon Ball Super or a brand new TV anime, the next adventure for Goku and friends might come in the form of another theatrical release.