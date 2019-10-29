Next SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES Episode Set For Release In December
The original net anime (ONA) for the Dragon Ball trading card arcade game of the same name is doing its best to fill the void left by Dragon Ball Super. To date, 11 episodes have been released in the second season which picks up from where the Prison Planet arc left off. Episode 11 was released back in October and fans of the series won't have to wait long to see what Gogeta can do against the gravity-powered Hearts. So far, the evildoer has proved too much for the combined might of Hit, Jiren and the rest of the Z-fighters. The official website for the trading card arcade game has revealed that Epidose 12 will be released in December.
With Gogeta finally making an appearance in the promotional anime, Dragon Ball fans are anxious to see how the fusion character fares against the Universe Seed-powered Hearts and the rest of his forces.
ABOUT SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES
Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a Japanese trading card arcade game- meaning, players purchase and collect physical trading cards and bring them to an arcade where they are scanned and used, in-game. The tie-in anime is promotional, i.e. non cannon. There's no official platform for the anime's release such as Crunchyroll or Funimation. Instead, new episodes are uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Heroes website.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]