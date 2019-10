Next SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES Episode Set For Release In December

ABOUT SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a Japanese trading card arcade game- meaning, players purchase and collect physical trading cards and bring them to an arcade where they are scanned and used, in-game. The tie-in anime is promotional, i.e. non cannon. There's no official platform for the anime's release such as Crunchyroll or Funimation. Instead, new episodes are uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Heroes website.

The original net anime (ONA) for thetrading card arcade game of the same name is doing its best to fill the void left by. To date, 11 episodes have been released in the second season which picks up from where thearc left off. Episode 11 was released back in October and fans of the series won't have to wait long to see what Gogeta can do against the gravity-powered Hearts. So far, the evildoer has proved too much for the combined might of Hit, Jiren and the rest of the Z-fighters. The official website for the trading card arcade game has revealed that Epidose 12 will be released in December.