SDCC: Watch DRAGON BALL Fans Set The Kamehameha Guinness World Record
We previously gave you the heads up on a Guinness World Record attempt at SDCC by Bandai, Toei, Funimation and Bluefin to set the world record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack and now we have the video. The assembled group shattered the previous record of 250 by gathering 786 DBZ fans.
Couldn't make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year to participate in Toei's attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack? Here's the next best thing.
Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel led the attack, ahead of today's 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball panel (which will have more on later).
