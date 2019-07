SDCC: Watch DRAGON BALL Fans Set The Kamehameha Guinness World Record

Couldn't make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year to participate in Toei's attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack? Here's the next best thing.

Ladies & Gentlemen, the official Guinness World Record attempt for the WORLD’S LARGEST KAMEHAMEHA, lead by @SeanSchemmel!!! 🐲👐💥 pic.twitter.com/KKbPRHSA7O — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 17, 2019

We have just been told by @GWR officials that 786 people officially joined us for the Kamehameha attempt, breaking the previous record of 250. #db_tour2019 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/7h6aIJlkrE — Toonami News @ #SDCC (@ToonamiNews) July 18, 2019

We previously gave you the heads up on a Guinness World Record attempt at SDCC by Bandai, Toei, Funimation and Bluefin to set the world record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack and now we have the video. The assembled group shattered the previous record of 250 by gathering 786 DBZ fans.Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel led the attack, ahead of today's 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball panel (which will have more on later).