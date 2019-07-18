 SDCC: Watch DRAGON BALL Fans Set The Kamehameha Guinness World Record
Dragon Ball Super Headlines

SDCC: Watch DRAGON BALL Fans Set The Kamehameha Guinness World Record

SDCC: Watch DRAGON BALL Fans Set The Kamehameha Guinness World Record

Couldn't make it to San Diego Comic-Con this year to participate in Toei's attempt to set the world record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack? Here's the next best thing.

MarkJulian | 7/18/2019
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Super"
We previously gave you the heads up on a Guinness World Record attempt at SDCC by Bandai, Toei, Funimation and Bluefin to set the world record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack and now we have the video. The assembled group shattered the previous record of 250 by gathering 786 DBZ fans.

Goku voice actor  Sean Schemmel led the attack, ahead of today's 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball panel (which will have more on later).
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...