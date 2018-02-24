SPOILERS: The Titles For The Final Two DRAGON BALL SUPER Episodes Have Leaked

The titles for Dragon Ball Super episode 130 and 131 have leaked, providing some significant clues for where the series will leave off.

It looks as if the final showdown in Dragon Ball Super between Jiren and Goku will be a two-episode battle, despite the synopsis for Episode 129 implying that their fight would be contained to just that episode. The listing from a Japanese TV guide magazine also reveals that the series will take another week off after Episode 129 (which airs March 4) as Episode 130 will not air until March 18.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 - "An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!" - Airing March 18





If you're a longtime Dragon Ball Z fan, the title for the finale of Dragon Ball Super should sound very familiar. The title appears to be an homage to the last episode of Dragon Ball GT, which was titled Goodbye, Goku... 'Till the Day We Meet Again.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 - "Goku, Until the Day We Meet Again" - Airing March 25



Of course, there's a new Dragon Ball movie that will be released this December and the manga remains ongoing so the franchise will continue to press on. There's also the fact that there will be several plot threads left unresolved in the series that provide fertile ground for a sequel/continuation later on down the line.

