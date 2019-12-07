SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: Episode 13 Has Been Released Online

While DBZ fans continue to wait on the next chapter of DBZ following Dragon Ball Super and the anime film, Dragon Ball Super Broly, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime continues to chug along.

By all accounts, the fight scene in the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes was the best yet out of all 13 episodes. Credit for the stellar animation goes to Naotoshi Shida, who previously worked on the Dragon Ball Super TV anime.



Episode 14 of the promotional anime is set to be released on July 28.



Dragon Ball Heroes is a Japanese trading card arcade game- meaning, players purchase and collect physical trading cards and bring them to an arcade where they are scanned and used, in-game.



There's no official platform for the anime's release such as Crunchyroll or Funimation. Instead, new episodes are uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Heroes website.





