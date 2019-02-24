SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: Episode 8 Has Been Released Online

The newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been released, with lots of new developments as Vegeta and Trunks take center stage. Continue on for more details and the episode link...

Fans have eagerly awaited a new episode following the events of the last, trailing along its current Universal Conflict arc. The newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes entitled “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” is now here!



The previous episode left us with Vegeta and Trunks rushing to the aid of Universe 6, as well as facing Oren and Kamin. The Core Area warriors finally revealed their plan to destroy Zeno-sama, which leads us into episode 8. We are introduced to the final member of the Core Area Group as well as a re-introduction to a technique not seen since the Dragon Ball GT days. The episode ends with a pretty significant tease with a surprising new direction for this iteration of Goku.

Set outside of the main series canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a promotional series and spin-off that has been able to expand beyond the constraints of the main story. Follow the link below to watch...