Synopsis For DRAGON BALL HEROES Episode 1 Surfaces Online
The official website for Dragon Ball Heroes has updated with a description for the first episode of the anime. Thanks to kanzenshuu.com translator Todd Blakenship aka @Herms98 , we have an English translation.
The premiere of the Dragon Ball Heroes anime is right around the corner as the Summer 2018 anime season will be kicking things off in July.
"Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mystery man ‘Fu’ suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the ‘Prison Planet’, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes.
The Group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape from the Prison Planet?"
Fans are still wondering whether the promotional anime will receive an official broadcast on July 1. So far, the only announcement has been for a special screening in Japan's Aeon LakeTown in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture. It's also confirmed that the episdoe will be released online on the same date but most fans are hypothesizing that the anime might only air on the internet.
Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for word on whether Crunchyroll, Funimation or some other anime streaming platform announces that they've picked up the Dragon Ball Heroes anime.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]