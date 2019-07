This Year's SDCC Will See DRAGON BALL Fans Gather For A Kamehameha World Record

SDCC doesn't officially begin until Thursday's Preview Night but on Wednesday, Toei Animation, Bluefin, Funimation and Bandai are hosting a special event which will gather DBZ fans in one place to set the Guinness World Record for "the largest gathering of people simultaneously performing DBZ's Kamehameha super energy attack move."English dub Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel will lead the crowd, with the first 1,000 attendees receiving a free Dragon Ball scouter.The attempt to set the world record will be held at the Marriott Marina Terrace at the Marriot Marquis San Diego hotel at 3:30 p.m on Wednesday, July 17. If you're an anime fan who'll be in attendance at SDCC this year, this is your chance to make history!