Toonami Has Aired The Last Episode Of DRAGON BALL SUPER TOURNAMENT OF POWER Arc

Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power has been airing on Toonami for around two years, but every good thing must come to an end.

As the saying goes, every good thing must eventually come to an end, and the same goes for Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power on Toonami. The final episode of the series has aired on the popular Cartoon Networks spot after two years of awesomeness.

By all means, this not the end of Dragon Ball Super, but it is indeed the end of the Tournament of Power English dub episodes. Since the anime has not yet returned in Japan with a new arc, it means this is the end of the series on Toonami for a long time to come.

Many fans have since gone on Twitter to say their farewells, because for them, the two years it was on for were filled with fun and laughter, along with some sad times.

Right now, we can’t say when exactly the next arc of Dragon Ball Super will make it to Japan, but we do know the latest manga arc was received quite well, which means, a depiction of that arc in anime form is highly possible.

For now, we have no choice but to play the wait and see game, and that’s a game we are well prepared for.