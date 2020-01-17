Ultra Instinct Goku Has Been Reported To Be The Next Character To Join The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Roster
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have really delivered with their critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ. As if the game wasn't already a technical masterpiece from a gameplay standpoint, the game also shines due to the sheer amount of characters players have to choose from.
We have some exciting news for fans of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' critically acclaimed fighting game, as a new report reveals that Ultra Instinct Goku will join the roster.
With the release of Broly, from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works wrapped up the FighterZ Pass 2, giving the game a grand total of 14 fighters that players can purchase either individually or via each of the FighterZ Passes.
Today we have some great news for fans of Dragon Ball FighterZ, as V-Jump magazine reports that the developers are adding Ultra Instinct Goku to the game's roster, and that more details will be revealed during the Dragon Ball FighterZ Tour Finals 2019 -2020 on either the 8th or the 9th of February.
While we only know that Ultra Instinct Goku is being added to the game, chances are that the developers will also reveal the full line-up of characters that will be joining the game's roster — much like they did with the FighterZ Pass 2; that is, of course, if they actually have plans for a FighterZ Pass 3.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
