V-Jump Magazine Releases Final (?) DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode Description

DBS Episode 131 Jump Preview.

Episode airing on March 25th.



This is the last jump preview for Super that we'll ever get









Below, you can check out a description for Episode 131 of the Dragon Ball Super anime from Toei Animation. Previously, it was reported over in Japan that the series was concluding after Episode 131 however, recent statements from Toei and series creator Akira Toriyama have thrown those reports into question.Toriyama confirmed that the upcoming 20th Dragon Ball Movie will continue from where Episode 131 leaves off. It will further dive into the connection between Frieza and the Saiyans while also relaying the tale of the first Super Saiyan God, Yamoshi. Toriyama also heavily insinuated that Toyotarou's manga will continue on past where the anime leaves off and that the manga will have differences from the anime and movie. This has led many fans to interpret those statements as an indication that Super is taking an extended hiatus and will return sometime in 2019.Regardless of what the future may hold, there's still one more episode of Super to enjoy, and if last night's Episode 130 is any indication, there will still be plenty of surprises fans didn't anticipate despite these descriptive episode synopses