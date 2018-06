Bandai Namco Has The Perfect Suggestion For President Trump's Space Force

The Bandi Namco Twitter account is pure gold. Sure, there were a ton of hilarious reactions to President Trump's suggestion of a Space Force but really only one team suitable...

The only Space Force that matters #DRAGONBALLFighterZ pic.twitter.com/m0H77Go3qh — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2018

Recoome, Burter, Jeice, Guldo and Captain Ginyu. Yes, as Bandai Namco correctly suggest below, the perfect team for a Space Force overseen by President Trump is the one and only Ginyu Force from DBZ.The uproar over a Space Force comes three days after Trump revealed that he's directed the Pentagon to create a 6th branch of the military whose goal is to maintain American interest in space. Trump gave the verbal order to Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during the National Space Council. Days later, lawmakers and upper military personel are still debating whether the verbal decree mandates any action.