Bandai Namco Takes Us Back To The Past With Nostalgic Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

The latest trailer for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot might be the most nostalgic yet, as it reminds us what it was like growing up on the Dragon Ball Z anime.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

is only a bit over a month away from finally becoming available, and the developers have really made sure to get players excited for the release; after all, this is the first time an open-world Dragon Ball game has been made.The fact that players will be able to explore a vast open world full of chock-full of Dragon Ball lore is only the cherry on top, as players will also be able to play as their favourite characters and face some of the most powerful enemies from the Dragon Ball Z series.With everything that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have shared about, fans are already pretty much sold on the game. For those who are still hesitant about purchasing it, Bandai Namco has released a nostalgic trailer that reminds us what it was like growing up on Dragon Ball Z.Since this trailer was released on Bandai Namco Japan's official YouTube channel, the trailer is obviously in Japanese, but thanks to the people over at Multiplayer.it we have the same trailer with added subtitles — which we have included down below — although you will have to turn the subtitles on yourself; it is definitely worth it.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.