 Broly Looks Terrifying In New Batch Of Screenshots For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Dragon Ball Z Headlines

Broly Looks Terrifying In New Batch Of Screenshots For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Broly Looks Terrifying In New Batch Of Screenshots For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

A new batch of in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released by bandai Namco, giving us our first look at Broly; from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated film.

Josh Berger | 10/21/2019
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z" Source: GameFragger
Ever since Bandai Namco announced that a couple of characters from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie would be making their way to the critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ, fans have been eagerly waiting for the developers to release more information about them.

SSGSS Gogeta and Broly — both being now-canon iterations of pre-existing Dragon Ball Z characters — are the two fighters from the latest animated movie to join the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ; with the former becoming available last month for players to purchase.

Today, Bandai Namco has finally released a small abtch of in-game screenshots that give us our first official look at Dragon Ball Super: Broly's main antagonist Broly, and he looks terrifying. What Bandai Namco has yet to reveal, however, is the character's release date — although they do assure that it will be soon.

Take a look:
















After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...