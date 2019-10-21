Broly Looks Terrifying In New Batch Of Screenshots For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Ever since Bandai Namco announced that a couple of characters from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie would be making their way to the critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ, fans have been eagerly waiting for the developers to release more information about them.
A new batch of in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released by bandai Namco, giving us our first look at Broly; from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated film.
SSGSS Gogeta and Broly — both being now-canon iterations of pre-existing Dragon Ball Z characters — are the two fighters from the latest animated movie to join the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ; with the former becoming available last month for players to purchase.
Today, Bandai Namco has finally released a small abtch of in-game screenshots that give us our first official look at Dragon Ball Super: Broly's main antagonist Broly, and he looks terrifying. What Bandai Namco has yet to reveal, however, is the character's release date — although they do assure that it will be soon.
Take a look:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
