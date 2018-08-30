Could Gogeta make a big appearance in DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY?

Dragon Ball GT wasn't the best, but it did deliver some memorable moments. It's here we get to see Gogeta for the first time, and if we're lucky, we'll see him again in the months to come.

Ever since Dragon Ball Super came around and showed off Vegito in all his splendor, fans have been wondering if the creators will ever showcase Gogeta, a fusion form of both Goku and Vegeta that is no longer considered a canon.

It’s clear that fans of the Dragon Ball franchise are split between Vegito and Gogeta, and we can understand that. Now, for those who might be wondering if Gogeta will ever appear, well, it appears as if something is in the pipeline.

Extra Pack 3 Update [DATAMINE]

More to come :D pic.twitter.com/eqBuRmNUIW — Komodo: Xeno (@komodoxeno) August 28, 2018

OK, so here’s the thing, fans of the franchise dug into the data of the video game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and found out that plans are in motion to bring Broly from Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the game.

What’s more interesting, however, is the fact they also came across Gogeta. From our perspective, then, this likely means the character will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly description:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

Now, due to how powerful Broly is, it would make perfect sense for Vegeta and Goku to combine their powers. Also, since the Vegito form runs the risk of a permanent fusion, it should come as no surprise if they decide to fuse in such a way that only lasts for a few minutes.

This form, then, would be considered as Gogeta. At least, that’s our take on the entire situation; what’s yours?