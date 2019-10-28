DRAGON BAL Z: KAKAROT - New Video Introduces Us To The Desert Area And Shows Off Majin Vegeta Gameplay

This brand-new video for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot introduces us to the desert area of the game, and also shows off some Majin Vegeta gameplay.

UPDATE:

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have already begun sharing a bunch of gameplay videos for the upcomingaction-adventure game set in the world of Akira Toriyama's iconic Dragon Ball series; giving us a better idea of what the game will play like.is the very first game to take place in an open world, and the developers have made sure to include as many sidequests as possible in order to keep players excited to explore it and go on quests; most definitely a dream come true for fans of the long-running series.During this past Thailand Game Show 2019, Bandai Namco shared a new video that introduces to the desert are of the game, while also showing off some gameplay of Majin Vegeta — who, much like on the show, goes to fight Majin Buu all by himself.As of this writing, we only had the video from the Thailand Game Show 2019, but Bandai Namco has just released an official gameplay trailer forthat allows us to watch the same footage in high definition.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.