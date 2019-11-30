DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Broly(DBS) Has Been Officially Confirmed To Become Available Next Week
We have some great news for fans of Dragon Ball and Arc System Works' phenomenal, and critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ, as Bandai Namco has finally confirmed the release date for Broly; from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated film.
Bandai Namco has finally confirmed that Broly — from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie — will become available in Dragon Ball FighterZ next week — with a brand-new, and action packed trailer.
Just a few days ago, we got confirmation that Broly(DBS) would release in Japan on the 5th of December, and Bandai Namco has just revealed that the character will be released on that very same day in the West too.
With the release of Broly(DBS), FighterZ Pass 2 owners will now have full access to the characters released this season, which include Jiren, Videl, Kid Goku(GT), Janemba, and SSGSS Gogeta; all of which can also be purchased individually.
Bandai Namco also released an action-packed trailer to celebrate the occasion; a trailer that pays homage to the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie this new, and canon Broly stems from, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think!
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
