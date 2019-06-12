DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Check Out The Awesome Dramatic Finish Between Broly(DBS) And SSGSS Gogeta
It is no secret that Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of, if not, the most faithful representations of the Dragon Ball series in video game form, and all of that is thanks to the phenomenal job that publisher Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works have done.
The awesome Dramatic Finish for Broly(DBS) versus SSGSS Gogeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ pretty much spoils the ending of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie; and it's totally worth it.
Perhaps the first thing that players notice when they play Dragon Ball FighterZ, is just how good the game looks, which is also one of the things that the developer fixated on in order to make the game look like the anime; something that they also managed to achieve with flying colours.
Just yesterday, players finally got the chance to play as the final character part of the game's FighterZ Pass 2: Broly from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly animated movie. Some, even, got to see the beautifully animated Dramatic Finish when recreating the fight between Broly(DBS) and SSGSS Gogeta, and today Bandai Namco has shared that clip for everyone to enjoy.
Thanks to YouTube user Janemba8000, we can also watch the Dramatic Finish between Broly(DBS) and SSGSS Gogeta in higher definition than the one Bandai Namco shared on Twitter, so be sure to check iout out down below and let us know what you think.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]