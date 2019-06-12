DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Check Out The Awesome Dramatic Finish Between Broly(DBS) And SSGSS Gogeta

The developers of Dragon Ball FighterZ have outdone themselves with the best dramatic finish in the game to date! Check out the showdown between Gogeta and Broly! #DBFZ pic.twitter.com/euAyAwSlXd

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.