DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Producer Suggests The Game's Second Season Will Be Announced Soon
Bandai Nacmo held a special Dragon Ball Games livestream yesterday, giving us a glimpse at the series' future in video gaming, and there's at least one news that should please the vast majority of Dragon Ball FighterZ players, as the game's second season might be officially announced at the Red Bull Final Summoning event that will take place on January 26th and conclude on the 27th in Los Angeles.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is a vastly popular and successful title, and it looks like the fighting game's producer Tomoko Hiroki just suggested that Bandai will unleash the second season relatively soon...
Although this information has not been confirmed by Bandai by any means, there's a big chance this statement actually holds true, as Dragon Ball FighterZ Producer Tomoko Hiroki suggested a day ago that it will be indeed the case. She was asked about the second season and said to wait until the finals for the World Tour, when we’ll likely learn more, as a number of “surprises” are being planned.
Considering that Bandai added such characters as Bardock, Broly, Vegito, Zamasu, Goku, Vegeta, Android 17, and Cooler to the core experience in a series of paid DLC, it would make sense to continue that tradition and let players control even more fan-favorite heroes and villains in the future. At the time of writing, Bandai Namco had not revealed any plans to make a sequel to Dragon Ball FighterZ.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]