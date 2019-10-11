DRAGON BALL SUPER's Broly Gets Action-Packed Reveal Trailer For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works announced, all the way back in January of this year, that they would be releasing a bunch of new characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ as part of the game's FighterZ Pass 2; revealing every single one of the new fighters.
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have finally released a character trailer that introduces us to the new Broly, from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, and teases that he will become available soon.
Since the announcement, the developers have been slowly releasing these characters, and Broly — from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie — is the last one to become available in Dragon Ball FighterZ, but recent information seemed to suggest that the character could release sooner than we anticipated.
Today, Bandai Namco has finally released a character trailer for Dragon Ball Super's Broly, showing off how powerful the Legendary Super Saiyan is in the game; not to be confused with the non-canon Broly from the Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan movie from the early 90s.
What the developer didn't give us, however, was the official release date for Broly, but they assure us that it will be soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new trailer and let us know what you think in the comments section down below.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
