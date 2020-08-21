DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: The Supreme Kai Of Time Gets The Spotlight In New Trailer For DLC 11

Bandai Namco has shared a brand-new gameplay trailer for Dimps' Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 , revealing that the Supreme Kai of Time will be joining the game's roster as soon as next week.

In May of this year, Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced that Chronoa, also known as the Supreme Kai of Time, would be the next fighter to join the popular Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, although they didn't really give us an official release date, or gameplay footage to sink our teeth into.

Today, the developers have finally released a proper gameplay trailer that gives us our first look at the Supreme Kai of Time in action, while also revealing that this new fighter, alongside a bunch of additional content, will finally become available next Wednesday the 26th of August.

Some of you may remember that Dragon Ball Xenoverse series producer Aya Hirano revealed that they were still planning to develop more content for the popular fighting game, but this was all the way back in 2018. It is really commendable to see that not only did they stay true to their word, but also that they have delivered way more than anyone could've imagined.

Bandai Namco is also in a celebration mood right now, since they also revealed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has already managed to sell over a very impressive 6 million copies since its original release in October of 2016, and this new free update comes as a thank you to fans that have supported the game all of these years.

Check it out:

Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.