DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Bandai Namco Announces That Trunks' Time Machine Will Be Released Tomorrow

Trunks' Time Machine will finally be fully operational very soon, as free update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been revealed to go live tomorrow.

Not even a week after Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot had been released, Bandai Namco revealed that they would be adding some new content to the game: a special quest based on Akira Toriyama's Dr. Slump, and Trunks' Time Machine.

Both the Dr. Slump quest and Trunks' Time Machine were revealed to be part of the game's first free update. While both the quest and Trunks' Time Machine were added to the game, only Dr. Slump's quest was made available; Trunks' Time Machine did show up but was not ready to be used yet.

Today we have some exciting news, as Bandai Namco has announced that Trunks' Time Machine — which allows players to replay previously completed chapters without starting a new save file — will finally become operational tomorrow; giving players the chance to complete missed side quests and 100% the game.

A new patch update for #DBZKakarot goes live tomorrow! Travel back in time to replay your favorite story scenes or complete missed side quests!



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).