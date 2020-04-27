DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Bandai Namco Has Finally Released A Trailer For The Upcoming DLC

We have some great news for Dragon Ball fans, as Bandai Namco has revealed that the "A New Power Awakens" downloadable content for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be releasing tomorrow.

After months of Bandai Namco teasing the release of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot "A New Power Awakens" downloadable content, the developers have finally got some great news for fans of Akira Toriyama's long-running Dragon Ball series.

As revealed earlier today, Bandai Namco officially announced that the first part of the "A New Power Awakens" DLC will finally become available tomorrow in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This downloadable content will be available for Season Pass owners, although players can also purchase it individually.

"A New Power Awakens", for those who may still not be aware, will be introducing the Dragon Ball Super series, and is also adding the all-powerful Super Saiyan God transformations for Goku and Vegeta, as well as Whis and Lord Beerus as opponents — with the latter requiring players to reach a certain level before they can fight him.

With the announcement, Bandai Namco also released a new, and exciting gameplay trailer that gives players a pretty good idea of waht to expect once "A New Power Awakens" finally releases tomorrow — so be sure to check it out down below, and don't forget to leave us a comment.

Check it out:

Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).