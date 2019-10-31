DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Check Out This Nostalgic New Trailer That Focuses On The Buu Saga

The new trailer for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is all about the Buu saga, and it is quite the nostalgia trip for fans of the series.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

has really turned out to be quite the surprise, and one of the most anticipated video games based on Akira Toriyama's iconic series. Fans have seen countless fighting games, but this is the first title — in quite a while, actually — that completely focuses on being an action-adventure title.As an open-world game that closely follows the events that happened in Dragon Ball Z, CyberConnect and Bandai Namco'swill give players the chance to relive all of those iconic moments that made the anime such a cult classic.One of the things that always stood out was the music, particularly the main themes composed by Hironobu Kageyama in the original Japanese version of Dragon Ball Z, and the latest trailer forbrings back the We Gotta Power opening theme that played during the entirety of the Buu saga.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.