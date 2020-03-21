DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Check Out Whis, Lord Beerus, And Super Saiyan Forms Of Goku And Vegeta

With this new batch of in-game screenshots for the DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , we get a closer look at Super Saiyan God Goku, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Whis, and Lord Beerus.

We have known for a while that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 would be adding a brand-new chapter in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which will be introducing Dragon Ball Super's Lord Beerus and Whis, and give players more content to sink their teeth into.

"A New Power Awakens" is the name of the Dragon Ball Super-inspired DLC, which has been confirmed to become available for players who own Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Season Pass, and it is expected to become available at a yet-to-be-determined date this Spring.

Today, Bandai Namco has shared a new batch of in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, giving us our very first official look at the upcoming DLC, which will be introducing Super Saiyan God forms for Goku and Vegeta, as well as Lord Beerus, Whis, and a brand-new location: Beerus' planet.

Take a look:

Can you sense it? A NEW POWER AWAKENS - Part 1, the first DLC for #DragonBall Z: Kakarot is headed your way – get ready to go Super Saiyan God and face Beerus!

Get the Season Pass to unlock this Boss Battle Episode, coming this Spring! https://t.co/7uX9VqMsy4 pic.twitter.com/V0iyxAEeum — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) March 21, 2020















Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).