DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Goten And Trunks Confirmed To Be In The Game As Support Characters

Bandai Namco has shared a small batch of high definition screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , confirming that Goten and Trunks will be added as support characters.

It's a Super Saiyan bargain sale when Goten and Trunks team up. More support characters are ready to defend the Earth, are you?#DBZKAKAROT launches Jan. 17th! Order your copy today! https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 23, 2019















Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have been releasing a bunch of information about the upcoming— the first open-world title based on Akira Toriyama's iconic series — and giving fans more than enough reasons to get excited for it.Among the many reveals that the developers have made, we found out last month that Gotenks — the fusion between Goten and Trunks via the ridiculously charmig Fusion Dance — was going to be a playable character inWith Gotenks being playable, some fans may have wondered whether Goten and Trunks would be playable individually, and the bad news is that this won't be the case — as both characters are officially confirmed, by Bandai Namco, to be support characters.One would think that Goten and Trunks could be playable individually, especially since they do have somewhat of a small arc during the Martial Arts Tournament, but it is still nice to see them in the game making an appearance.Bandai Namco also gave us our first look at Goten and Trunks in, by releasing some high definition in-game screenshots, so be sure to check them out down below.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.