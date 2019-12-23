DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Goten And Trunks Confirmed To Be In The Game As Support Characters
Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have been releasing a bunch of information about the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — the first open-world title based on Akira Toriyama's iconic series — and giving fans more than enough reasons to get excited for it.
Bandai Namco has shared a small batch of high definition screenshots for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, confirming that Goten and Trunks will be added as support characters.
Among the many reveals that the developers have made, we found out last month that Gotenks — the fusion between Goten and Trunks via the ridiculously charmig Fusion Dance — was going to be a playable character in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
With Gotenks being playable, some fans may have wondered whether Goten and Trunks would be playable individually, and the bad news is that this won't be the case — as both characters are officially confirmed, by Bandai Namco, to be support characters.
One would think that Goten and Trunks could be playable individually, especially since they do have somewhat of a small arc during the Martial Arts Tournament, but it is still nice to see them in the game making an appearance.
Bandai Namco also gave us our first look at Goten and Trunks in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, by releasing some high definition in-game screenshots, so be sure to check them out down below.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
