DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Has Seemingly Retconned Piccolo Destroying The Moon

Fans aren't happy about the fact that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 may have taken a few liberties in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , like retconning Piccolo destroying the moon.

Bruh #DragonBallZKakarot just screwed over power scalers!



Piccolo’s moon busting feat is now retconned.



*poof* pic.twitter.com/YOfHSLSEdj — BlackScape (@DragonBallBLK) January 17, 2020

Piccolo DID destroy the moon



What this is in reference to most likely is Dragon Ball Z Episode 18, which was a mostly filler episode where Goku's ship broadcast a hologram of the moon and Piccolo destroyed the ship.



I'm thinking mistranslation. https://t.co/UoOYzvRBOZ — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) January 17, 2020



To clarify, everyone: Muten Roshi and Piccolo both destroyed the moon in the manga (canon) AND the anime (DB episodes 27/28; DBZ episode 8), but THEN, in anime filler during episode 18, Piccolo ALSO destroyed Son Goku's Saiyajin pod, which was creating a projection of the moon. pic.twitter.com/JFvcqjvIL6 — Scott Cameron (@Young_Scott) January 17, 2020



A keen-eyed player noticed an inconsistency in Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's recently released, and it seems that it could be retconning an important moment in the early days of the Dragon Ball Z series.As spotted by Twitter user @DragonBallBLK , an entry on the game's Z Encyclopedia clearly states that Piccolo didn't destroy the moon when trying to prevent Gohan from destroying the world as a Great Ape, in the same way that Master Roshi did when Goku transformed as a kid, destroying an illusion instead.This has had some fans debating whether this was poorly translated, or completely changing the series' canon. It turns out, in fact, that Piccolo did destroy a projection of the moon that was being, well, projected by Goku's ship; keeping in mind that Roshi had already destroyed the moon, so that isn't what Piccolo could've destroyed.According to the entry on the Z Encyclopedia, Piccolo was the one that created an illusion of him destroying the moon, but we already know that this isn't the case. Sure, he did destroy an illusion(or rather reflection), but he doesn't have the ability to create an illusion and then destroy it; it just doesn't make sense.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).