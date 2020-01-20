DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Has Seemingly Retconned Piccolo Destroying The Moon
A keen-eyed player noticed an inconsistency in Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's recently released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and it seems that it could be retconning an important moment in the early days of the Dragon Ball Z series.
Fans aren't happy about the fact that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 may have taken a few liberties in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, like retconning Piccolo destroying the moon.
As spotted by Twitter user @DragonBallBLK, an entry on the game's Z Encyclopedia clearly states that Piccolo didn't destroy the moon when trying to prevent Gohan from destroying the world as a Great Ape, in the same way that Master Roshi did when Goku transformed as a kid, destroying an illusion instead.
This has had some fans debating whether this was poorly translated, or completely changing the series' canon. It turns out, in fact, that Piccolo did destroy a projection of the moon that was being, well, projected by Goku's ship; keeping in mind that Roshi had already destroyed the moon, so that isn't what Piccolo could've destroyed.
According to the entry on the Z Encyclopedia, Piccolo was the one that created an illusion of him destroying the moon, but we already know that this isn't the case. Sure, he did destroy an illusion(or rather reflection), but he doesn't have the ability to create an illusion and then destroy it; it just doesn't make sense.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]