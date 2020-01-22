 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Learn How To Use The Dragon Balls With This New Tutorial Video
You'll need as much help as possible when fighting those powerful enemies in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and this new tutorial video will teach you how to use the Dragon Balls to your benefit.

Josh Berger | 1/22/2020
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z" Source: GameFragger
Players who have had the chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot may be able to tell you that main boss fights can be pretty fun, albeit a tad longer than one would expect if not tackled properly, but there's one main problem: they cannot be replayed.

Now, from the story's point of view, it is not possible to go back in time — at least, as of yet — and fight these bosses at will; except for the fact that you totally can, since collecting the Dragon Balls, players can actually bring those villains back to life.

Bandai Namco has recently shared a tutorial that teaches players how to collect the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and how to summon Shenron to bring these villains back to life in order to fight them again.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
