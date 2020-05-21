DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Players Will Be Able To Fly In Style With Tao Pai Pai's Pillar This Spring

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have revealed that Tao Pai Pai's Pillar will be added to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot as a new vehicle this Spring.

We have some great news for fans of Dragon Ball who have been enjoying their time with Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's phenomenal Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as the developers have revealed that the game will be getting a brand-new vehicle.

As per Bandai Namco's announcement, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players will be getting Mercenary Tao Pai Pai's infamous pillar as a means of transport this Spring, which will make traversing the world quite the interesting experience; not to mention hilarious.

While this sounds like pretty good news, there is a caveat — since according to the developer, this vehicle will only be available for Ultimate Edition owners, and they have not revealed whether Standard Edition owners will be able to purchase it individually or not.

Bandai Namco has also revealed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users who own Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition will have to manually download the Tao Pai Pai Pillar from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Games Store, respecitvely; Steam players, however, will get this automatically added.

This new vehicle may not be the news that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players have been waiting for, but it is still a nice addition while we wait for Part 2 of the "A New Power Awakens" DLC to drop.

The Pai Pai Pillar arrives Spring 2020 for #DBZKakarot!



Ultimate Edition console users, visit your platform's store to manually download once it becomes available. Steam users will automatically have the new vehicle downloaded. https://t.co/oImRDDq56z pic.twitter.com/jQUV97OnFc — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 21, 2020

Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).