DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Producer On The Challenges Of Adapting The Z Saga In Its Entirety
When Dragon ball Z: Kakarot was initially announced, Bandai Namco didn't quite reveal exactly which sagas the game would be covering; by the trailer alone, in fact, many assumed that this new open-world title set in the Dragon Ball universe would only be covering the Saiyan and Frieza sagas.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot adapts every single saga from the Z series, and the game's producers have recently revealed what were some of the challenges they faced when faithfully adapting it.
As time went on, we found out that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was actually adapting every single one of the sagas from the series; from the Saiyan saga all the way up until the Majin Buu saga. The news was very well-received by fans of the series who thought this was probably the first game in a series of new titles.
In a recent interview with the PlayStation Blog, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Lead Producer Ryosuke Hara and community specialist Sam WIlkinson have revealed some very interesting details about the game; including the reason why they wanted to include every saga.
According to Hara, their "initial goal of this project was not only to tell the story of Dragon Ball Z, but to allow the players to experience the journey that Goku and the Z-Warriors shared, becoming stronger and building up their bonds. We felt that this had to be delivered in one package."
"Dragon Ball Z is loved all over the world, so of course everyone has their personal favorite scene. This made it difficult to set a specific guideline when deciding which moments to include," adds Hara while also revealing that they "knew the only thing we could do was continue discussing the best way to please as many Dragon Ball fans as possible."
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) today.
