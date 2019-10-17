DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Vegito Has Been Confirmed To Be Playable During The Buu Saga

Goku and Vegeta's Potara fusion Vegito has recently been confirmed, via a leak that made its way online, to be a playable character during the Buu saga in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot .

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

We have some great news for fans of Akira Toriyama's iconic Dragon Ball series, as we have some new information that reveals Vegito — Goku and Vegeta's Potara Fusion — as a playable character in Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2'sThe information still hasn't been officially confirmed by the developers, but it was revealed in the latest issue of V-Jump magazine — so it is pretty much a 100% confirmation any way; we just don't have any official images or trailers to give us a good look at the character in the game.While it may have been expected to see Vegito becoming a playable character in, it is still nice to see that players will be able to play as pretty much every character directly involved in the events of the Dragon Ball Z series; from the Saiyan saga up until the Goku and Vegeta's epic fight against Buu on the Sacred Land of the Kai.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.