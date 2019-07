DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Will Allow Players To Control Gohan, Vegeta And Piccolo

It seems Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot won't just see gamers take control of Goku to relive the Saiyan and Namek saga as Gohan, Vegeta And Piccolo have all been confirmed as playable characters.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the highly anticipate upcoming action RPG from CyberConnect2 will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Q1 2020 and it seems that all previous assumptions are off. While many gamers believed that only Goku would be playable, it seems Vegeta, Piccolo and Gohan will all be playable at certain points of the game, in addition to serving as support characters. The news comes by way of V-Jump magazine, the home of the Dragon Ball Super manga.Additionally the manga magazine confirmed that Chiaotzu, Tien Shinhan, Krillin, and Yamcha would all be supporting characters only.