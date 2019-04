Funimation's Beleaguered DRAGON BALL Z 30th Anniversary Blu-Ray Reaches 3,000 Pre-Order Goal

Many DBZ fans questioned just what Funimation was releasing in their special, 30th-anniversary blu-ray collector's edition of the belove anime but Funimation's project appears to be a success.

The Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary collector’s edition is now available to preorder! See EVERYTHING this amazing set has to offer: https://t.co/5a41VNTWAe



Oh, and yes... it’s in 4:3. 🔥🔥🔥 #DBZ30th pic.twitter.com/8D3wGLMPcu — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 5, 2019





CELEBRATE THE LEGACY!

Bring home a collector’s edition of the most iconic series ever! Packed full of everything you could wish for…and more.

Entire Dragon Ball Z series in the original 4:3 aspect ratio, remastered on Blu-ray for the first time ever

An exclusive full-color, 11-inch, 30th anniversary version, Grandista Goku collectible figure from Banpresto—not available anywhere else

Full-sized hardback artbook—available only in this set

Housed in a stunning collectible box featuring Shenron in a striking foil design.

Funimation reservations include an individually stamped and numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Funimation is only producing 6,000 copies of its special 30th Anniversary collector's edition of the entire Dragon Ball Z TV anime and initially revealed that it would need a minimum of 3,000 pre-ordrs to guarantee production. Wel, it just smashed passed that milestone, with 3,245 pre-orders at the time of this article's writing. Of the remaining 2,755 that will be produced, DBZ fans have until May 5 to guarantee their copy by pre-ordering. Pre-orders currently retail for $349.99.