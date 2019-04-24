Funimation's Beleaguered DRAGON BALL Z 30th Anniversary Blu-Ray Reaches 3,000 Pre-Order Goal
Funimation is only producing 6,000 copies of its special 30th Anniversary collector's edition of the entire Dragon Ball Z TV anime and initially revealed that it would need a minimum of 3,000 pre-ordrs to guarantee production. Wel, it just smashed passed that milestone, with 3,245 pre-orders at the time of this article's writing. Of the remaining 2,755 that will be produced, DBZ fans have until May 5 to guarantee their copy by pre-ordering. Pre-orders currently retail for $349.99.
Many DBZ fans questioned just what Funimation was releasing in their special, 30th-anniversary blu-ray collector's edition of the belove anime but Funimation's project appears to be a success.
CELEBRATE THE LEGACY!
Bring home a collector’s edition of the most iconic series ever! Packed full of everything you could wish for…and more.
Entire Dragon Ball Z series in the original 4:3 aspect ratio, remastered on Blu-ray for the first time ever
An exclusive full-color, 11-inch, 30th anniversary version, Grandista Goku collectible figure from Banpresto—not available anywhere else
Full-sized hardback artbook—available only in this set
Housed in a stunning collectible box featuring Shenron in a striking foil design.
Funimation reservations include an individually stamped and numbered Certificate of Authenticity
