Funimation's DRAGON BALL Z 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Collector's Edition Drawing Fan Backlash
Not long ago, Funimation announced plans for a special 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Z blu-ray collector's edition but needed to reach a certain number of pre-orders in order to guarantee production. The fact that they guaranteed a 4:3 aspect ratio drew a lot of applause, however the recently released trailer from Funimation seems to indicate that the 4:3 footage is not remastered.
A hefty price tag of $350 USD and ambiguous wording on if the 4:3 aspect ratio footage has been remastered is causing many DBZ fans to question Funimation's 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Collector's edition.
Check out the video below and a few other Tweets from prominent members of the DBZ community that voice their frustration.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]