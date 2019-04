Funimation's DRAGON BALL Z 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Collector's Edition Drawing Fan Backlash

A hefty price tag of $350 USD and ambiguous wording on if the 4:3 aspect ratio footage has been remastered is causing many DBZ fans to question Funimation's 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Collector's edition.

Not long ago, Funimation announced plans for a special 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Z blu-ray collector's edition but needed to reach a certain number of pre-orders in order to guarantee production. The fact that they guaranteed a 4:3 aspect ratio drew a lot of applause, however the recently released trailer from Funimation seems to indicate that the 4:3 footage is not remastered.Check out the video below and a few other Tweets from prominent members of the DBZ community that voice their frustration.