Super Saiyan 3 Goku Is The Focus Of These Recently Released Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
During the Tokyo Game Show that took place last month, Bandai Namco officially confirmed that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would also be inluding the Buu saga; giving fans the chance to play through every single arc from the Dragon Ball Z series.
Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form is the spotlight in recently released batch of in-game screenshots released for CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Check it out!
Bandai Namco had already shared a bunch of inrotmation about the Saiyan, Frieza, and Cell sagas, and this past month they have been kindly releasing a bunch of new information about the Buu arc; introducing us to the playable haracters, and even sharing some new trailers to keep fans excited for the game.
Today is no different, since Bandai Namco has released a brand-new gameplay trailer for Majin Vegeta, and have now shared a new batch of in-game screenshots that give us a look at Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form; and, turth be told, it looks simply glorious.
Are you planning on getting Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot when it releases in January of next year? Have you liked everything that Bandai Namco has shared so far? Check out the new batch of screenshots down below and let us know what you think.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
