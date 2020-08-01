 The Latest Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is All About Character Progression
Dragon Ball Z Headlines

The Latest Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is All About Character Progression

The Latest Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is All About Character Progression

Learn more about character progression with this recently released trailer for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's soon-to-be-released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Josh Berger | 1/8/2020
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z" Source: GameFragger
Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have been releasing quite the handful of trailers for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot lately, especially now that we're only a week away from the game's launch — which will finally become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next Friday the 17th of January.

So far, the developers have revealed that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an open world action-adventure game that will see players taking the role of some of the most powerful Z Warriors — from the beloved series created by Akira Toriyama, of course — and fighting against some of the universe's most powerful enemies.

In the most pure Dragon Ball Z fashion, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will allow players to level up their characters by either training, going on quests, collecting power-ups, and even hunting for ingredients to eat Saiyan-sized meals in order to make their characters stronger, and the latest trailer for the game tells us all about this character progression system.

Check it out:





Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...