The Latest Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is All About Character Progression

Learn more about character progression with this recently released trailer for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's soon-to-be-released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot .

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have been releasing quite the handful of trailers forlately, especially now that we're only a week away from the game's launch — which will finally become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC nextSo far, the developers have revealed thatis an open world action-adventure game that will see players taking the role of some of the most powerful Z Warriors — from the beloved series created by Akira Toriyama, of course — and fighting against some of the universe's most powerful enemies.In the most pure Dragon Ball Z fashion,will allow players to level up their characters by either training, going on quests, collecting power-ups, and even hunting for ingredients to eat Saiyan-sized meals in order to make their characters stronger, and the latest trailer for the game tells us all about this character progression system.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.