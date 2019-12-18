This Impressive Art Shows Goku Teaming Up With Coyote To Catch The Road Runner

Have you ever thought about Goku teaming up with Coyote to capture the Road Runner? Probably not, but here is a sketch of that very thing nonetheless.

Dragon Ball Z and the Roadrunner cartoon are so different it just doesn’t make any sense at all to compare them. However, no one said nothing about not being able to mash them together, and that’s exactly what one particular creator did.



The mashup we're looking at today, is all about Goku in the same word as the Road Runner and the Coyote. The image shows Goku speaking with Coyote, possibly attempting to come up with the best strategy to capture the Roadrunner.



In the background, we see the Roadrunner looking at them both, knowing full well of his gag character status, which means, Goku has no chance whatsoever.



Now, the artist in question is Dragon Garow Lee, the same person who is behind Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha.



The art is very well done, which is expected from a man of his pedigree. To be honest, we would love to see more gag reel arts from him in the future.

