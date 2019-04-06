DO YOU LOVE YOUR MOM AND HER TWO-HIT MULTI-TARGET ATTACKS? TV Anime Releases Medhi Character Promo
The official Twitter account for Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? has released another character promo, this time focusing on Medhi.
The TV anime adaptation of Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? shines the spotlight on Medhi in its latest character promo teaser video.
Dachima Inaka and illustrator Pochi Iida light novel series was first revealed to be receiving an anime adaptation back at AnimeJapan 2019 from from Studio J.C.Staff, which will premiere this Summer. A manga adaptation was launched in Kadokawa's Young Ace Up manga magazine in September 2017.
Yoshiaki Iwasaki (The Familiar of Zero) is directing the light novel adaptation, from a script penned by Deko Akao (Frame Arm Girls).
Masato thought he was part of a random survey, but when he gets involved in a secret government scheme, he winds up trapped in the game world. Even more surprising—his mother's there, too!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]