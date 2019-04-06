 DO YOU LOVE YOUR MOM AND HER TWO-HIT MULTI-TARGET ATTACKS? TV Anime Releases Medhi Character Promo
The TV anime adaptation of Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? shines the spotlight on Medhi in its latest character promo teaser video.

MarkJulian | 6/4/2019
The official Twitter account for Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? has released another character promo, this time focusing on Medhi.

Dachima Inaka and illustrator Pochi Iida light novel series was first revealed to be receiving an anime adaptation back at AnimeJapan 2019 from from Studio J.C.Staff, which will premiere this Summer. A manga adaptation was launched in Kadokawa's Young Ace Up manga magazine in September 2017.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki (The Familiar of Zero) is directing the light novel adaptation, from a script penned by Deko Akao (Frame Arm Girls).

Masato thought he was part of a random survey, but when he gets involved in a secret government scheme, he winds up trapped in the game world. Even more surprising—his mother's there, too!
