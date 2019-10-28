DREADNOUGHT CLASS FORMATION HxEROS TV Anime Announed By Aniplex
The comedy, harem manga comibines a number of genres but the crux of the series follows teenagers that weaponize the power of their lbiido to fight off an alien attack.
Ryouma Kitada's Dreadnought Class Formation HxEROS (Dokyuu Hentai HxEros) super-sentai, ecchi manga will be receiving an anime adaptation. More details will be revealed in the next issue of Jump SQ.
North American anime fans are already drawing comparisons to Hybrid × Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia and Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn't Exist.
The December issue of Shuiesha's Jump Square manga magazine, which hits Japanese newsstands on November 2, will reveal additional details about the studio, staff and cast.
In a world on the verge of a great disaster that began five years ago, heroes who, with the help of a device called HxEros, use the power of Ecchi (H) and erotic power (Ero) to save the planet from libido-devouring monsters!
Enio Retto and Hoshino Kirara are childhood friends who have drifted apart from each other. One day, they're caught in a battle against a "Censor Bug" that feeds on human's sexual energy to evolve. After successfully taking down the enemy, they join a group of heroes like them, using the erotic power of the HxEROS force to fight off monsters.
