DREADNOUGHT CLASS FORMATION HxEROS TV Anime To Air "H Energy Unleashed" Version This July

It looks like an uncensored version of the upcoming Dreadnought Class Formation HxEROS (Dokyuu Hentai HxEros) super-sentai TV anime will be airing a week after the regular broadcast's premiere.

Fans of the ecchi/hentai manga series Dreadnought Class Formation HxEROS (Dokyuu Hentai HxEros) were wondering just how graphic the upcoming TV anime from Project No.9 (Girls Beyond the Wasteland, High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World) would get as a regular broadcast was previously announced for Tokyo MX on July 03. Well, it's been confirmed that an "H Energy Unleashed" version (which likely means the hentai version) will begin streaming on the dAnime Store in Japan app on July 09.

Masato Jinbo is directing the series for Project No.9 while Akitomo Yamamoto handles character designs. The OP theme "Wake Up Hx ERO!" will be performed by Burnout Syndromes. The ED theme, "lost emotion will be performed by Ai Kakuma.

The anime adaptation was first announced back in October 2019.

Ryouma Kitada's hentai spoof manga series is serialized in Shueisha's Jump Square monthly manga magazine and has released 9 volumes since it began serialization in May 2017.

In a world on the verge of a great disaster that began five years ago, heroes who, with the help of a device called HxEros, use the power of Ecchi (H) and erotic power (Ero) to save the planet from libido-devouring monsters!



Enio Retto and Hoshino Kirara are childhood friends who have drifted apart from each other. One day, they're caught in a battle against a "Censor Bug" that feeds on human's sexual energy to evolve. After successfully taking down the enemy, they join a group of heroes like them, using the erotic power of the HxEROS force to fight off monsters.