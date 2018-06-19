HIGH SCHOOL DXD HERO Episode 10: The Rating Game Advances SPOILERS

This latest episode of High School DxD Hero is action-heavy, as the rating game gives us matches with all the Gremory family members (except Rias). There was not as much lewd action, we only got one scene with Coriana The Strip Warrior. Overall the episode did its job, advance the rating game by giving us fights and leave us with a huge fight in the cliffhanger.





Let’s start by talking about the new techniques we saw in the episode. Kiba has a new Balance Breaker! His first Breaker was the Sword of Betrayer, which is a sword with Holy and Demon qualities. It is more powerful than a normal Holy or Demon Sword. However, Kiba surprises everyone when he activates a Breaker of Blade Blacksmith subspecies. Basically, he summons an army of knights to do his bidding. Master Kiba at your service. He uses those knights and defeats his opponent with swift speed, that a boy.



Speaking of surprises, Koneko had her small moment to shine as well. Not much happened in Koneko’s fight, she activated her two-tailed Nekomata transformation and punched super fast, some flash-like speed. She indeed seemed like a ferocious cat. But hey, she helped take down two members of the enemy team, thanks.



Akeno’s fight was over in an instant, look away and you could miss it. Her opponent was able to beat her before she even transformed into the Miko attire. The enemy queen sure is a tough opponent, I wonder who will take her down.



Now for the MVP of the episode, Gasper or Gya-kun. Huge transformation in mentality and personality for Gasper here. He threw away the cowardly boy and was courageous, more proactive. He knows what it means to be a man and a member of the Gremory family, he tried his best to protect Xenovia and buy time. Loved him, he even has his own fan base lol.

Issei is correct in all forms, there is no way panties go before the bra, what the hell. No one does that in a striptease, villain. I recommend you read the light novel after watching the episode, if you are an anime only. Reading this was so funny. Our Oppai Dragon was victorious once again, I hope he gives us a hell of a match with Bael.

In conclusion, the episode was entertaining, we got at least one eye-catching scene, great fights and a promise for a fantastic match between Bael and 3 members of Gremory. Let me know your thoughts down below and stay here in Animemojo for more High School DxD Hero coverage!