HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD S1 Finale Review - The True Demon Lord And His Harem SPOILERS

Overall Thoughts On The Series

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has finished its first season with the 12th episode titled Battle for Legitimacy. An anime series that caught my attention for the "plot" but made me stay for the plot.



Demon Lord was a perfect mix of action, comedy, fantasy/magic elements and of course, the ecchi/harem content. Every episode had at least one great fight, funny scenes that had me laughing out loud or hysterical facial reactions and a jaw-dropping ecchi scene with one or more girls.



The characters in Demon Lord were well written, each one had a distinct personality and there was no cliche type. For instance, Sylvie was not the stereotypical bunny girl that is there just for fan service. She had her role as the adventurer's guild master and played that role well.



Every character was cool but no one beats best girl and waifu Shera along with her friend Rem. These two were the heart of Demon Lord, watching their interaction with Diablo was entertaining and heart-warming.



They had serious scenes where their thoughts, beliefs and story were revealed and their relationship with Diablo developed and grew stronger as the plot progressed. And of course, the ecchi material was A1.



The ecchi material in this series went from strong to ridiculous to having to say "sorry you saw/heard that". Seriously, this series makes you have to use headphones in the ecchi scenes.



Those scenes were divided in two: scenes whose ecchi developed the plot and scenes that were just pure fan service. Another great thing Demon Lord did amazingly.



The harem element was not as strong as its ecchi and to top it all off, the harem content got WAYYYY better just when the show ended, sad face.

Episode 12 Thoughts

First things first, anyone not actually worried about Klem-Lord destroying the world and killing the mortal race? Yea, me neither.



That is something I actually enjoyed, knowing that our protagonist is OP as hell and there is no foe that could defeat him. I didn't read the light novel so I don't know if there is someone that actually defeats Diablo. I might pick up the novel after this, I want to read more.



After Diablo's fight with Klem-Lord, she ends up going back to her normal self. A big problem I had with the episode. I thought that if Klem went back to her loli version, after being the demon lord, she would have her past memories back.



She would remember her true purpose of destruction and would become a villain again. So after she transformed into a loli again, I was surprised she stayed good and sticked with Diablo and his harem. #AnimeLogic



Also, Diablo kissing the loli demon lord in order to enslave her.... they type of content that makes you watch Demon Lord with no one around.



It was kind of dumb to see a guy who has played with his elf friend's oppai, his cat-girl's special place and cuddled with half-naked girls, scared to kiss lips. I know he is kind of an awkward shut-in gamer but kissing would seem like no problem at this poiont.



Moving on to Alicia. She went from waifu material to crazy demon lord worshipper to a developed waifu again. I'm still not sure how I feel about her, she did try to kill all the mortals and attacked the best girls.



Her transformation into a good person was so fast and kind of unbelievable. She has some of the weakest motivation I've seen, even in anime. She was responsible for several deaths but everything was forgiven because she didn't "really" wanted to do it and got naked and joined the harem. But her ending scene... HNNNNNNG.



A little about Rem. Is she serious? She can't say anything about going further with Diablo. A kiss is nothing after what happened. However, when it comes to ecchi/harems I need to go crazy with my suspension of disbelief.



Now about the final sequence and probably the best ending for a harem/ecchi series. Diablo got a decently-sized harem: loli pantherian, loli demon, oppai elf, oppai crazy knight girl and tanned fallen. That last scene was the perfect ending to this series, the harem is ready to go and season 2 need to come true now!

Info On Manga And Light Novel

The manga has an English physicial release, the light novel is being translated in Ebook form only. Amazon is selling the book and they're up to volume 4, volume 5 will come out on October.



The anime ends at the end of Vol 3, Vol 4 would be where you can pick up. However, if you want to read all the details that the anime didn't portray (you should), check out the first 3 volumes.



I enjoyed every episode of this series, loved reading all the community feedback and can't wait to get more of Demon Lord. I hope season 2 gets the green light, I'll be sharing my thoughts in the same place, thanks for reading the review and let me know your thoughts on the series and finale!