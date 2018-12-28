IKKI TOUSEN: WESTERN WOLVES Previews Theme Song In New Video

Studio J.C.Staff's martial arts ecchi school anime series, Ikki Tousen Western Wolves , has revealed a new promotional video that previews its theme song. Here is more information.

The official mediafactory YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15-second trailer for the upcoming action ecchi anime series Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves. The latest entry in the Ikki Tousen series, Western Wolves features the theme song "Kurenai no Mitsuaki" by Yui Sakakibara.

The series will be airing monthly on the AT-X network starting on January 3, 2019. The series will have a Blu-ray/DVD package including the first three episodes of the show. It will be released on February 27, 2019 and each episode runs for about 25 minutes.

This second OVA is the continuation of Ikkitousen: Extravaganza Epoch. Epoch aired from December 21, 2014 to December 28, 2014 with a total of 2 episodes. The Arms studio animated it and Media Factory produced it. Western Wolves will be directed by Mitsutoshi Sato, Honda Masaya is under series composition, rin shin designs the characters, Jenko will produce it and Arms is back in animation.

The voice cast is the following:Masumi Asano as Sonsaku Hakuiki, Kei Shindo as Liu Bing Xuan, Hitomi Nabatame as Kanu Universe, Minori Chihara as Mr. Zhang Fei, Takahashi Tomoaki as Himiki, Ami Koshimizu as New Exemption Musashi.

