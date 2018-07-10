STRIKE THE BLOOD III Reveals New Promotional Video And Cast

Studios Silver Link. and Connect's upcoming OVA, Strike the Blood III , has released a new promotional video and cast information. Here is what we know about the series so far.

The official warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.33 minute video promoting the upcoming OVA, Strike the Blood III. The trailer shows various action shots of the protagonists but has no narration, just music on top. The video reminds fans to check out the series' social media gives information on the CDs it is selling.



The OVA will be released in 5 volumes. Here is the release schedule:

Vol.1: December 19th

Vol.2: March 27th, 2019

Vol.3: May 29th, 2019

Vol.4: July 24th, 2019

Vol.5: September 25th, 2019



The additional cast revealed is the following: Lynn as December, Hikaru Akao as Curly, Shun Horie as Logi, Kousuke Toriumi as Chika Senga and Anzu Haruno. These new characters join the confirmed list of: Risa Taneda as Yukina Himeragi, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kojou Ataksuki, Asami Seto as Asagi Aiba and Ikumi Hayama as Sayaka Kirasaka.



Hiroyuki Yoshino is writing the script and under series composition as well, Gakuto Mikumo is the original creator, Manayko did the original character design and Keiichi Sano helped with new character design as well. Silver Link. and Connect are the studios animating this supernatural ecchi project.



The opening theme is Blood and Emotions by Kishidan Shu & THE Akishin Rockets and the ending theme is LOVE STOIC by Hime Hiiragi, the voice actor who playes Risa Taneda. ASSUMED SOUNDS is in charge of the music production and Magic Capsule does the overall sound production.